Civic polls: No roadshows, processions in Chennai till Monday

For indoor meetings, only 100 persons or 50 per cent of the hall capacity will be permitted. No roadshows, cycle rallies and processions are allowed.

Published: 30th January 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

voting

(Representational Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Political parties can engage in campaigning for the local body elections from 6 am to 10 pm while meetings can be held from 8 am to 8 pm, said Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi after a meeting with political parties, regarding Model Code of Conduct on Saturday.

For indoor meetings, only 100 persons or 50 per cent of the hall capacity will be permitted. No roadshows, cycle rallies and processions are allowed. While these rules will be implemented till January 31, they will be tweaked as per the latest Covid-19 guidelines.

Political parties must not issue any pamphlets without the name of the party, candidate, printer’s name and address. They are also barred from pasting posters on walls of government as well as private buildings. Corporation workers have so far removed 2,528 wall posters and banners from private properties and 3,688 from public properties, said Bedi.

Political parties and cadres should refrain from engaging with voters in a way that stirs up caste, religious and linguistic sentiments. They are also not permitted to campaign in places of worship. Only three persons can accompany the candidate during campaigning following all Covid-19 SoPs. 

Public announcement systems can be used from 6 am to 10 pm after getting necessary permission from officials. A ward member candidate can only spend up to Rs 90,000 for the elections as per the rules of the State Election Commission.

The candidate or his proposer can file the nominations while no one else will be permitted inside the hall and up to two vehicles can accompany him. Training for 27,812 presiding officers and polling officers will be held at 24 Corporation training centres on Monday.

There are 45 flying squads, three in each zone, to ensure that the rules are followed and they had seized Rs 1.39 lakh on two occasions at Washermenpet and Purasaiwalkam on Friday. All political parties should co-operate in conducting the elections freely and fairly, added Bedi after the meeting at Ripon Building.

Man held for posing as IAS officer in Maduravoyal
Chennai: A 27-year-old who posed as an IAS officer and distributed fake business cards was nabbed by Maduravoyal police. The accused, N Subash from Virugambakkam, claimed he was a joint secretary and was attached to the Home and Rural Development Department. Inquiries revealed that he wasn’t a part of the department, and that he had used the fake identity to get things done faster. 

