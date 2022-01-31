A tale of two farmers from Thanjavur

Kannalmozhi Kabilan By

CHENNAI: In a lazy Tuesday afternoon, Rajagopalan takes me to his 10-acre organic farm in a corner of Paruthiyur, a village in Thanjavur. All around us, the lush fields play host to several varieties of paddy — from your native karuppu kavuni to Andhra’s kala batti. These days, Rajagopalan has little work to do on the field, except for status-check visits. Soon, the crop would be ready for harvest. Work will pick up then; he might have to hire a few people to assist his resident farm help. Until then, he can sit at home with his wife, Ramya, and work-from-home techie daughter and leisurely spend the day in their midst. “I’m very happy ma,” he says. After a lifetime of being a cog in the machine in the fast-developing city of Chennai, he has quite taken to the laidback solitude of village life that agricultural pursuits have offered him like a flamboyance of flamingoes gravitate to a newly restored lake. And how!

The village life

“I was a geologist with a granite company. But I had great interest in agriculture. When my father passed away, I decided to move here to take it up. My wife too preferred a life in the village; so we moved to Paruthiyur. That was 15 years ago. I began this by doing everything myself — I would go to meetings, learn from people working in organic farming and do everything by trial and error. For two-three years, many were sure it would not be a success. But slowly, I managed to set up the farm,” he recounts.

While CR 1009 and CO 46 are the popular rice varieties grown in the farms around him, Rajagopalan has managed to carve out a significant space for organic varieties in Paruthiyur. Today, he sells his produce as seeds and rice in many parts of Tamil Nadu, and in cities like Bengaluru. He’s not had the need to look outside his large and diverse network of friends and associates to find a customer. The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University in Coimbatore too has benefitted from his farm’s yield. “The money I put into the field, I get back; even if the yield isn’t always high. (G) Nammalvar sonnathu pola potta nel nichayam vara poguthu. So, I’m very happy,” he declares.

On the other side of the village, reality is far from greener pastures for the family that has had agriculture passed on from one generation to another. Born and raised in Paruthiyur, Subramaniyan has been toiling away on his farm for over 20 years now (after having taken a small detour around other jobs, including a stint in politics). Yet, the vagaries of conventional farming have his family in a perpetual debt cycle, braving losses aplenty with few wins in between. The past year has been particularly tough. “There is not much profit to be seen. Vanthuthu na varum, illa oru mazha penja appadiye adichitu poyidum. Last January, there was heavy rain and we lost nearly seven-eight acres of produce and `8 lakh that we had invested. How do you deal with such heavy losses?” says Rupadevi, Subramaniyan’s wife. The government does offer relief but it simply doesn’t do enough, it seems.

In their 10-acre land, they alternate between cotton and paddy crops. When money is spent on the field all year round, a substantial income is limited to once in four months; even that is not a guarantee. So, they make do with what they can in the meantime. “We have to pledge all the jewellery and get a loan to keep things running. Then, when the yield comes in, we bring it back home. But, invariably we pledge it again to get some money to spend. This is how we do agriculture here,” she elaborates.

Gains versus losses

Ask Rajagopalan and he would say that conventional farming — in these situations — is designed to fail. “There’s so much difference between organic and inorganic farming. Here, we need to plough the field only once and the soil stays loose and supple. Whereas with inorganic farming, there are several rounds of chemical fertilisers; it will turn the soil into hard clay. So, you need the tractor to break up the soil. Therefore, costs go up. In organic farming, the maximum input for one acre of land is `10,000. This can go as high as `25,000 in inorganic farming. Meanwhile, I sell my rice at `25-`35 a kilo, whereas that rice can only be sold for `10-12,” he explains. But he acknowledges that making the transition to organic farming can be risky and require a fair bit of privilege and support. All his siblings pitched in to help through the early years of experiments. That is a luxury not available to everyone, he points out. It certainly isn’t for Subramaniyan.

Rajagopalan is ready to share the knowledge he managed to gather during his years of trial and error. If the state government were to organise training initiatives, and perhaps enhance the facilities available to farmers as well, he is primed to pitch in and do his part. On a larger scale, however, he is not one for over dependence on the government. Getting rid of the middlemen would do farmers good, he believes, and keep them self-sufficient. For this purpose, the recently withdrawn Farm Laws would have been greatly beneficial is his stand. “No farmer would leave behind work at the field to protest for a year. I believe these protests were politically motivated,” he opines, expressing his displeasure with the entire affair. Here too, Subramaniyan veers in the opposite direction. All he needs to know that the Farm Laws are bad is that his chief minister thinks as much.

Dreaming big

Rupa, on her part, does not want her children to struggle the same way they do. “I keep telling my kids to look for a job that pays every month. Maasam porantha sambalam kedaikutha, selavu pannoma, enjoy pannoma nu irukanum. That is a better life than this,” she surmises. Her daughter, Kanishka, is a class 11 student aspiring to be a doctor. Studying in a matriculation school in the next town, she just started NEET training. College will eventually take her to the city, which no one in the family is familiar with. She will have to take it as it comes and learn to live to adapt, admits Rupa. Her son, 10-year-old Kalaivendhan, is still far from such decisions.

At Rajagopal’s house, his daughter R Sowmya, 25, has been working from home for an IT company in Bengaluru. Like her parents, she seems to have willingly embraced this living situation, despite having had a dose of the cityscape in her years of education and employment. For both families, leisure is limited to the humble offerings at hand. Rajagopal talks about playing cards with his wife. Rupa says its cooking for her but eating for her daughter. (Who even goes to the cinema since corona?,she remarks). Ananthu paduthu vittatha paakara level of idle happiness features in both households. For everything else — be it the temple or theatre — the next town or the nearest city is the only option. But the difference here is choice, and the luxury of the means to make it happen. That says it all, doesn’t it?