Kancheepuram police arrest robbery gang, stolen items recovered 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Kancheepuram special police team arrested an eight-member-gang on Friday that allegedly robbed a house near Acharapakkam on January 13. The gang tied up all family members of the house before making away with 20 sovereigns of gold, Rs 30,000 in cash, silver items weighing 2 kg and a car. Police have recovered all the stolen items.

ALSO READ: Twist in 'robbery' at Chennai MRTS station, booking clerk and wife held for staging drama

Based on a complaint filed by one of the victims after the burglary, three special teams were formed by the Kancheepuram police consisting of 30 personnel. One of the teams was conducting a vehicle check on Friday when gang was caught.Members of the gang were identified as Kesavan (39), Prabhu (31), Sasikumar (36), Muhammad Abdullah (23), Arul Murugan (36), Raja (30), Sathish Kumar (39) and Ranjith (32).

During vehicle check, the gang acted in a suspicious manner, police said. Upon further questioning, they confessed to the robbery at Kadamalaiputhur near Acharapakkam on January 13. Inquiries revealed the gang melted the stolen gold and turned it into bars. They were remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.