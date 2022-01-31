STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Kancheepuram police arrest robbery gang, stolen items recovered 

Based on a complaint filed by one of the victims after the burglary, three special teams were formed by the Kancheepuram police consisting of 30 personnel.

Published: 31st January 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, theft

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Kancheepuram special police team arrested an eight-member-gang on Friday that allegedly robbed a house near Acharapakkam on January 13. The gang tied up all family members of the house before making away with 20 sovereigns of gold, Rs 30,000 in cash,  silver items weighing 2 kg and a car. Police have recovered all the stolen items. 

ALSO READ: Twist in 'robbery' at Chennai MRTS station, booking clerk and wife held for staging drama

Based on a complaint filed by one of the victims after the burglary, three special teams were formed by the Kancheepuram police consisting of 30 personnel. One of the teams was conducting a vehicle check on Friday when gang was caught.Members of the gang were identified as Kesavan (39), Prabhu (31), Sasikumar (36), Muhammad Abdullah (23), Arul Murugan (36), Raja (30), Sathish Kumar (39) and Ranjith (32). 

During vehicle check, the gang acted in a suspicious manner, police said. Upon further questioning, they confessed to the robbery at Kadamalaiputhur near Acharapakkam on January 13. Inquiries revealed the gang melted the stolen gold and turned it into bars. They were remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kancheepuram police Robbery Arrest
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp