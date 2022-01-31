Three kids washed away at Ennore; two bodies found

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three children, including a girl, were washed away at the Nettukuppam beach here on Sunday, police said. Fire department personnel recovered two bodies while a search is on for the third child.According to Ennore police, the kids identified as Alex (12), Rudra (13) and Vicky (10) had accompanied David, Alex’s father, to the beach along with kids of their relatives. A total of seven kids had gone to the beach.

While the children were playing in the water, they were pulled in by strong currents. David rushed to the kids and saved four of them. Fishermen nearby tried to find the three missing kids, but in vain. David then informed Ennore police and the fire department was alerted.

After a long search, the fire department recovered the bodies of Alex and Rudra. Their bodies were sent to the Government Stanley Hospital for postmortem. The fire department is on the lookout for Vicky. Police have registered a case and inquiries are on.

