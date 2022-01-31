STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Three kids washed away at Ennore; two bodies found

The fire department is on the lookout for Vicky. Police have registered a case and inquiries are on.

Published: 31st January 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

beach

Image used for representational purpose only.(Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three children, including a girl, were washed away at the Nettukuppam beach here on Sunday, police said. Fire department personnel recovered two bodies while a search is on for the third child.According to Ennore police, the kids identified as Alex (12), Rudra (13) and Vicky (10) had accompanied David, Alex’s father, to the beach along with kids of their relatives. A total of seven kids had gone to the beach.

While the children were playing in the water, they were pulled in by strong currents. David rushed to the kids and saved four of them. Fishermen nearby tried to find the three missing kids, but in vain. David then informed Ennore police and the fire department was alerted. 

After a long search, the fire department recovered the bodies of Alex and Rudra. Their bodies were sent to the Government Stanley Hospital for postmortem. The fire department is on the lookout for Vicky. Police have registered a case and inquiries are on.

Search on for 10-yr-old

After a long search, the fire department recovered the bodies of Alex and Rudra. Fire personnel is on the lookout for Vicky. Police  registered a case and inquiries are on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nettukuppam beach Washed away Children
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp