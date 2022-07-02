STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Denied hospital entry, 29-year-old tries to kill self near CoP office

According to the police, the man identified as Raj alias Honest Raj, from Perumbakkam, has two attempt to murder cases pending against him.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAIA: 29-year-old man attempted to commit suicide in front of the office of Chennai city police commissioner after he was allegedly denied entry to the Stanley Government Hospital, where his brother is undergoing treatment. 

According to the police, the man identified as Raj alias Honest Raj, from Perumbakkam, has two attempt to murder cases pending against him. His elder brother who met with an accident on Thursday night was admitted to the Stanley GH.

“On Friday morning Raj visited the hospital and created a ruckus after doctors denied him entry and he was forced to leave,” said the police officer. An hour later, Raj reached the police commissionerate and slashed his wrist, hand and chest with a blade. Raj was treated on the spot and sent home as he refused to go to a hospital.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

