Making a showcase for a cause

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For seasoned shoppers, the mall is a paradise of versatile and ample options. This weekend, the options at Express Avenue have swelled with the addition of the Festive Fiesta, an exhibition organised by FTS Chennai Mahila Samiti in association with Sunita Agarwal.

Forty-eight stalls displaying an array of jewellery, clothing, food products, accessories and much more, occupy the atrium, following a pink arch enveloped in floral arrangements. But if the variety is not alluring enough, all proceeds from the showcase will be utilised towards the upliftment and education of rural children — continuing the legacy FTS has built since 1989.

“The Chennai chapter began in 2006. Our first exhibition was in 2011, a small affair at Geetha Bhavan, Lloyd’s Road. Ever since then, we have organised events every year. This is the first time we are doing the same at Express Avenue. Through exhibitions, our aim is to creat awareness about vanvaasi children,” says Lata Malpani, president of FTS Rashtriya Mahila Samiti.

The inauguration was done by the chief guest, Colonel Bhupinder Singh, well-known for participating in operations like Blue Star, Lily, Parakram during his 32 years of service in the Indian Army, in the presence of Kavita Singhania, MD, Express Avenue, and Saroj Goenka. “India is a fast-growing country and in 20 years, we’ll be a superpower. The credit goes to the people of the country. Especially those who provide the (right) value system to the large human resource we have by motivating and inspiring them and taking care of their education and health, which is what FTS is doing. Through this (FTS’ work), you (FTS) are producing many Colonels and Generals. For this work, sustainability in terms of funds is important and to meet those requirements, one has to do fundraising events like these,” said Col Singh.

As the Colonel wrapped up his speech, vendors fixed final details to welcome the customers in wait. Some sellers had been associated with FTS for years, such as Kiran Tandon from Rabdiwala, whose husband Sandeep Kumar was manning the store for the moment. “We have been coming to FTS exhibitions for five to six years now and we have always had a good experience. We have been happy with it. Today, we hope for many people to visit,” he shares. Other vendors were trying their luck for the first time.

“I found out about this exhibition through a reference and I have been happy with it. I am expecting good sales and here for the cause,” says Mageshwari from Arts of Plants, sitting behind a short wall of succulents. First-time customer Yuki was eagerly exploring the display, and another had walked in to check out the wooden toys on display, for their child. But the latter’s haul didn’t seem to end there.