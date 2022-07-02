Narratives that negate stigma

Diya Maria George By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The stage was lit with beaming smiles. A teenage boy from the audience walked forward and seated himself in front of the crowd. He opened his make-up kit and put on some lipstick. “You are looking beautiful. Want to wear a churidar?” his inner voice echoed through the hall. The boy changed into a churidar-kurta and admired his beauty. “Why can’t I dress up like this in front of everyone?”, he asked, to which his inner voice responded, “You are a boy and everybody wants you to dress up like a boy”.

Guided by his inner voice, he runs away from home. He struggles without food and shelter, engages in sex work and survives all the abuses, and finally, standing on a cliff, he feels ready to kill himself for the love he lost. “Why do you want to take your life when someone is not ready to accept yourself?” asked his inner voice. It assured him, “I am there and I will always be there”. What followed was a thundering applause and a standing ovation from the audience to Daksan and Prathisha from Student Street Theatre, who put on a play about a trans person.

Through storytelling, songs, dance and drama, Born to Win — an organisation that works for the education and employment of trans people — hoped to convey the struggles of being a trans person to the Chennai audience. Kadhaipoma Vanga on Wednesday at IIT Madras Research Park delivered stories of the sufferings and overcomings of the transgender community. “Our idea was to bring trans people who are working and making a respectable living to collaborate and share their stories so that it will be an inspiration to others from the community,” said Swetha Sudhakar, founder of Born to Win.

Inspiring stories

The participants from the working sector shared stories of the ill-treatments they faced, the battle against judgements, and their perseverance to not give up. One such story is of Sindhu Mary. A gold medallist from Pondicherry University, Sindhu was making a salary of Rs 72,000 in 2018, before she revealed her gender identity. While she faced a lot of discrimination at her job, she never gave up. And this determination seems to have paid off when she became India’s first trans person to be recruited by Amazon in 2021. “I struggled initially with a salary of Rs 11,300, but I continued to work there to prove my efficiency. Within a few months, I was promoted and now I am working as the problem solver.

Amazon has agreed to hire more trans people after seeing my progress and that makes me work even harder” shared Sindhu. Premdev, a trans man, spoke about the lack of awareness about trans men. “The management would demand that I wear a sari or churidar, even though I had explained that I am not a woman. They would deliberately employ me in jobs unrelated to my degree,” he said, adding that change will only come through acquiring knowledge. Not one to give up, he continued his studies, and is now the first trans man in India to get a PhD.

It was these stories of grit and gumption that offered the audience an insider’s view of the struggles for trans persons. “Most people think that begging and sex work are the only professions for trans people. We are fighting to change this stigma,” summed up Swetha.