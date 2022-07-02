SBI contributes Rs 2 crore for Start UP Hub of Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Bank of India has offered Rs 2 crore as contribution towards to iTNT Foundation (Start UP Hub of Tamil Nadu). According to a press statement, the State government has set up iTNT Foundation to incubate the Startup Innovation program in association with Anna University, Chennai.

As part of the collaboration, the bank handed over a cheque on the occasion of SBI’s day. The cheque was handed over to Minister for IT T Mano Thangaraj in the presence of the department secretary Dr Neeraj Mittal by the CGM of the bank S Radhakrishnan and GM of the bank Debasish Mishra.