Strong hybrid cars negate EV’s drawbacks, can be game-changer: Expert

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the launch of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, senior executive director of the company Shashank Srivastava, said they would launch the first mid-size SUV in two variants mild and strong hybrid in the third week of July.

The car will be produced at the Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd plant in Karnataka. While it will be unveiled this month, the production will be increased in August, Shashank Srivastava added.

Stating that strong hybrid cars would be game-changers in the market as it negates the drawbacks of electric vehicles, he said, “It doesn’t need charging infrastructure, runs mostly on electricity and customer need not have range anxiety. It will also cost less than the electric vehicles.”

Talking about the shortage of semiconductor chips, he said the worst is over and the planned production level is about 94-95%. He added that the company would focus on reducing the average waiting periods for all models.