October 30 deadline for stormwater drain work in Tambaram

The worst-affected areas were identified, and a proposal to build stormwater drains over 12 km was prepared.

Published: 03rd July 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Work on at Anakaputhur | Martin Louis

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tambaram Corporation has expedited work on stormwater drains (SWD) and set a deadline of October 30 to complete it. The drains, being built at a cost of Rs 30 crore, will reduce water stagnation in low-lying areas, officials said.

They added that Tambaram gets about 1,200 mm of rainfall annually, but on just one day last year, 136 mm was received, submerging several areas. Houses in the southern suburbs are often badly affected during heavy rains.

“The time required for the project was calculated using the Program Evaluation Review Technique project management tool. The work began 15 days ago, and the deadline can easily be met. We have warned the contractor that he would be black-listed in case of any undue delay,” said an official overseeing the work.

“Contractors usually get six months to build stormwater drains, but we asked them to finish it within 100 days ahead of the monsoon,” said the corporation commissioner.

