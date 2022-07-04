STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nine-year-old girl falls from bike, run over by lorry in Chennai's Vanagaram

The girl, S Ramya Yudha, was a Class V student at a private school in Thiruverkadu and her father M Sukumar were on their way to a relative's house in Vanagaram.

Published: 04th July 2022 06:42 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A nine-year-old girl died near Vanagaram on Friday after a lorry knocked down the two-wheeler she was travelling on. Her father sustained injuries. The lorry driver has been arrested.

According to Koyambedu Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police, the girl, S Ramya Yudha, was a Class V student at a private school in Thiruverkadu. She and father M Sukumar (44) were on their way to a relative's house in Vanagaram.

When they reached the Maduravoyal-Poonamallee Highway near Vanagaram, a pedestrian tried to cross the road and Sukumar applied brakes suddenly. He lost control of the vehicle and both fell. A lorry coming from behind them ran over Ramya. 

On information, Koyambedu TIW police sent Ramya Yudha's body to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for autopsy.  The police registered a case and arrested truck driver Perumal (36).

Chennai accident Chennai lorry mishap Vanagaram
