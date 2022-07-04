STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Reliving Chennai's smart journey

From being a cultural and heritage hub that carries the remnants of the British era to a much more vibrant city, Chennai has come a long way.

Published: 04th July 2022 12:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 12:43 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Smart City CEO Raj Cherubal

Chennai Smart City CEO Raj Cherubal (Photo| Sriram R, EPS)

By Lavanya S and Sanjana R
Express News Service

From being a cultural and heritage hub that carries the remnants of the British era to a much more vibrant city, Chennai has come a long way. And this is quite evident in the city's infrastructure and amenities that have come up over the years.

From murals adorning public walls and wider walkways in shopping zones to revamping places of historical importance and building Metros for better connection, Madras has truly transformed into a smart city.

A recent event -  the fifth edition of Chennai Lecture Series Flagship Fundraising Project, presented by the Rotary Club of Chennai Carnatic -  titled 'Netru Indru Naalai, Chennai's journey from a cultural hub to a smart city', invited people to talk about the evolution of the state capital.

Addressing the gathering was Raj Cherubal, the CEO of Chennai Smart City Ltd. Cherubal said that waterbodies, parks and murals across the city were embellished by Chennai Smart City Ltd. and the Greater Chennai Corporation as part of the Singara Chennai 2.0 Project.

"The goal was to raise the way of life to international standards by enhancing Chennai’s infrastructure. Urban planning, solid waste management, waterbody restoration, and the city’s overall sustainable growth are the major aspects of concentration," he said.

He went on to shed light on the country's lack of decentralisation and how everything in the city is governed by various entities. "In a highly centralised country, issues need to be solved in the long run. A process of coordination is required, until then it will be hard to make changes for long-term progress," he said.

Citing imagination as the most valuable commodity, Cherubal opined that there is certainly a lack of it. "The issue is with the thinking, not the technology. Cities like Singapore were very well planned and mapped by very fine engineers and architects. We need to know what works and what does not work in our system and convert the plans into action," he said, adding that the public lacked awareness of most aspects of the city.

"In and around Chennai, there are thousands of waterbodies, yet most people can only identify a few. Around 210 waterbodies have been revitalised and repaired by the Greater Chennai Corporation," he added.

Speaking of more projects that were undertaken as part of the Smart City Project, he said that Pondy Bazaar and Villivakkam Tank were not simply beautified, but were transformed into a place for people to gather and relax.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Lecture Series Flagship Fundraising Project Netru Indru Naalai Rotary Club of Chennai Carnatic Raj Cherubal
India Matters
Akasa Air crew wearing Vanilla Moon sneakers and Rajesh Pratap Singh-designed uniform. (Photo | Akasa Air Instagram)
Akasa Air crew uniform out; fabric made from pet bottle plastic found in marine waste
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Fishing expedition by the police to implicate Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair
Leena Manimekalai and the poster of 'Kaali'. (Photos | Twitter)
Director Leena Manimekalai courts controversy for film poster showing Goddess Kaali smoking
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
If rupee was a man, right now he’s somewhat footloose and fancy-free

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp