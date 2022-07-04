Reliving Chennai's smart journey

Lavanya S and Sanjana R By

Express News Service

From being a cultural and heritage hub that carries the remnants of the British era to a much more vibrant city, Chennai has come a long way. And this is quite evident in the city's infrastructure and amenities that have come up over the years.

From murals adorning public walls and wider walkways in shopping zones to revamping places of historical importance and building Metros for better connection, Madras has truly transformed into a smart city.

A recent event - the fifth edition of Chennai Lecture Series Flagship Fundraising Project, presented by the Rotary Club of Chennai Carnatic - titled 'Netru Indru Naalai, Chennai's journey from a cultural hub to a smart city', invited people to talk about the evolution of the state capital.

Addressing the gathering was Raj Cherubal, the CEO of Chennai Smart City Ltd. Cherubal said that waterbodies, parks and murals across the city were embellished by Chennai Smart City Ltd. and the Greater Chennai Corporation as part of the Singara Chennai 2.0 Project.

"The goal was to raise the way of life to international standards by enhancing Chennai’s infrastructure. Urban planning, solid waste management, waterbody restoration, and the city’s overall sustainable growth are the major aspects of concentration," he said.

He went on to shed light on the country's lack of decentralisation and how everything in the city is governed by various entities. "In a highly centralised country, issues need to be solved in the long run. A process of coordination is required, until then it will be hard to make changes for long-term progress," he said.

Citing imagination as the most valuable commodity, Cherubal opined that there is certainly a lack of it. "The issue is with the thinking, not the technology. Cities like Singapore were very well planned and mapped by very fine engineers and architects. We need to know what works and what does not work in our system and convert the plans into action," he said, adding that the public lacked awareness of most aspects of the city.

"In and around Chennai, there are thousands of waterbodies, yet most people can only identify a few. Around 210 waterbodies have been revitalised and repaired by the Greater Chennai Corporation," he added.

Speaking of more projects that were undertaken as part of the Smart City Project, he said that Pondy Bazaar and Villivakkam Tank were not simply beautified, but were transformed into a place for people to gather and relax.

