26-year-old woman found dead in house near Chennai's Avadi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old woman was found dead at Kavanur Village near Avadi on Sunday. Her husband found her unconscious and rushed her to a hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. A Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) inquiry has been ordered.

According to Muthapudupet police, the woman was identified as Saira Biwi. Both Saira Biwi and her husband Abu Dali (30) hail from Kolkata. Abu Dali works as a daily wage labourer. On Sunday, Saira Biwi was alone at home after her husband went to work.

In the evening, when Abu Dali returned, he knocked on the door for some time and later broke it open and went inside. He found Saira Biwi lying unconscious on the floor. He rushed her to a private hospital nearby and from there she was taken to Thiruvallur Government Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.