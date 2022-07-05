Sanitary worker at Chennai's Rajiv Gandhi GGH arrested for sexually harassing woman patient

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old sanitary worker of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 49-year-old woman in the hospital on Thursday. The woman was admitted at the hospital for a kidney ailment and was recovering from surgery.

The accused was identified as Pazhani, a permanent staff at the hospital. At around 11 pm on Thursday, the victim Sheeba (name changed) was in the room with her daughter. Around 11 pm, Pazhani, entered the room and allegedly sexually harassed her and fled.

Sheeba then informed the nurses, who lodged a police complaint. Based on the complaint, the police started an investigation. On Monday, the police traced Pazhani to his house in Triplicane. He was arrested and taken in for an inquiry.

Later, he was booked under sections 354 of the IPC for outraging a woman’s modesty and relevant sections of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 1998. He was then remanded in judicial custody on Monday. The police said Pazhani took advantage of the fact that Sheeba did not have relatives to tend to her.