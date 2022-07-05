Wearing masks now a must in Chennai, Rs 500 fine for those who flout rules from July 6

By Online Desk

Amid a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in Chennai, the city corporation has made it compulsory to wear masks in all public places from Tuesday.

It has also announced that Rs 500 will be collected as a fine from those who don't abide by the rule.

The civic body has asked the owners of malls, theaters, shops, marketplaces, etc to make sure their employees and customers wear masks and take due precaution.

India on Tuesday reported 13,086 Covid cases in the past 24 hours against the previous day's count of 16,135, according to Union Health Ministry. In the same period, 19 fatalities took the nationwide death toll to 5,25,242.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has also risen to 1,14,475, accounting for 0.26 per cent of total positive cases.

The recovery of 12,456 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,28,91,933. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.53 per cent.