Chennai: Four, including woman, killed in in three separate road accidents

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four people, including a woman, died in three separate road accidents at Thoraipakkam, Semmenchery and Vandalur.

At Thoraipakkam, Abishek (30) and Rupesh (27) were travelling to Mamallapuram on a two-wheeler on Monday. When they neared the Semmencherry bus stand, Abishek hit a vehicle and both of them fell on the road. A van coming from behind ran over Abhishek, killing him on the spot. Rupesh died on the way to at a hospital.

At Semmencherry, a college student Chandrakanth (20), was travelling on the Rajiv Gandhi Road with three friends. All four were students of a private college. When they were trying to cross the road, a lorry allegedly hit them. The others sustained injuries. The Pallikaranai TIW police registered a case and an investigation is on.

At Vandalur, Kamakshi (38) was travelling on a two-wheeler with her husband. When they neared Kandigai village, a lorry coming from behind allegedly hit their bike. Kamakshi was thrown to the ground and allegedly died on the spot. Her body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem. Pallikaranai TIW police registered a case and an investigation is on.