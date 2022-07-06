Discrimination at the desk

Christina M Babu Diya Maria George and Sahana Iyer By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It had been four or five months since Vedana* joined her new workplace and had quickly forged friendships with her colleagues. Comfortable in her new circle, she began coming out as cis gender lesbian on public platforms, unaware of what would follow. A change in attitude for the worse, constant criticism and dismissal of her opinions — it became evident that the team she had once considered a friend circle was turning its back on her.

“Before my posts, I had received the best performer award which is a prestigious accolade. Now, even the mistakes my teammates make are blamed on me. Though we have LGBTQIA+ support groups and policies and even trans leadership in my company, it’s difficult to bring this up (with these groups) since they haven’t explicitly pointed out that their problem is with my sexuality,” she says.

This is not an isolated event but rather a frequent experience for the LGBTQIA+ in office spaces. Pride month may be over and corporate support online — enveloped in the colours of the rainbow — already washed off, but there is still much conversation to be had about the struggles of a queer person at workplaces.

The right match

For many, the hurdles begin at the earliest stage of recruitment. While some companies don’t even consider the community for a position, others seek them out for diversity and inclusion. Unfortunately, at times, these practices are also nominal and come with terms and conditions applied. David*, a trans man, was welcomed with open arms into a company, but at the cost of having to prove his identity.

“They didn’t have any problem with my resumé and gender identity while I applied for the job. On my first day, they asked me for an identity card which proves my sexual identity. That time, it was my transition period and I looked like a woman and because I couldn’t produce the ID, they didn’t hire me,” he shares. According to the National Legal Services Authority Vs Union of India (NALSA) judgment in 2014, the discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation and gender identity represents inequality before the law and unequal protection of the law and violates Article 14, but some organisations seem to have a found a way around it. “The companies know that asking for a certificate of proof is not necessary and they won’t state this in official emails or phone calls to avoid legal trouble. Instead they state it as ‘the other document which we had discussed’,” explains TD Shivakumar, founder of Nirangal, an NGO for LGBTQIA+ welfare.

As a Diversity and Inclusion Practice Head of a multinational recruitment agency and a member of the community, Azhaikadal spells out the flaws in company policies, even if they mean well. “There are four subcategories under Diversity and Inclusion women on break, ex-army personnel, disabled people and the LGBTQIA+. But, MNCs tend to allot higher roles for marginalised people, without proper understanding (of their experiences) and expect a 100 per cent relevancy profile. It’s hard to find people, who are “out”, with such qualifications. Many in the community have faced a lot of struggle and discrimination, even disowned by their families. This affects their education. So, while I understand that MNCs don’t want to lower their standards, I think it is important to consider the lived experiences and the hurdles the LGBTQIA+ have gone through. Instead, if they provide a basic job and train the person, that would be great,” Azhaikadal says.

Inside the office

While some are outright denied opportunities, others are subjected to inappropriate questions that continue even when they join the team. For Ankita Mehra, a cis gender lesbian, this resulted in the kind of invasion of privacy that the cis hetero community hardly comes by. “I have faced several struggles in my previous workplaces invasive questions such as ‘How can two girls have a relationship?’ Or, about the way I used to look: ‘Why do you have short hair?’, ‘If you were a boy, I would have married you.’ People would startle when I enter the restrooms. My sexual identity also became my introduction people started introducing me as Ankita Mehra, a lesbian,” she says.

Microaggressions and ignorance aside, people from the community also report instances of sexual assault from higher authorities but, unfortunately, their complaints are not treated with the seriousness as their cis straight counterparts’. SR Chakravarthy, an intersex person and former television anchor recalls the comments passed on their body. “There is little knowledge about intersex people (and their anatomy). There are certain things we cannot avoid (such as periods) and since I had a surgery for the removal of my uterus planned, I had to disclose my identity to my seniors.

A particular male senior began asking me how I get periods, what do I think about when I masturbate, and how is my body “so sexy”. When I recorded these conversations and reported them to another colleague, she heard it all and then deleted it. Then when I was experiencing hairfall during treatment, they insulted me by saying that looking at my hair is disgusting and no woman would go out with me,” they share. Furthermore, programmes they had recorded were also buried, never seeing the light of day. All this and more caused them to, understandably, resign.

Toxic working environments and lack of empathy for queer struggles are also demonstrated by the long working hours, poor income, increased workload, and lack of post-surgery concern. “After surgery, a trans person cannot lift heavy weight. Despite knowing this, the management continues to make them lift weights and perform manual labour,” says Swetha Sudhakar, founder of Born2Win, for education and employment of trans people.

It seems the problem is not restricted to the people from the community but also extends to those associated with them. Sharmila, a cis straight person, is a trans man Saathvik’s partner and both of them have faced verbal abuses and discrimination because of their relationship. “We work together and everyone in the office isolates us. They pass derogatory comments and establish that our relationship is something bad. They won’t even let us do our job properly. Once, the management forced us to sit apart and warned us not to talk to each other,” she admits.

Where is the change?

As one can conclude, there is much to be changed in the workings of India Inc. But where do we even begin? Azhaikadal believes it has to go back to education. “Companies and recruiters need to educate themselves. You can’t ask every person from the community to give a TED talk. Please educate yourselves, learn to address people, use gender neutral language, ask people pronouns. The latter will make them feel better and trust you more,” Azhaikadal explains. Senthil (a cis queer person), Delfina, and Vedana also call for sensitisation workshops (preferably mandatory) that will better equip non-queer people to understand the community and their struggles.

With the need to educate, there is also a need to balance the scales. Several people speak of their expectations to be treated the same as the cis hetero community in various areas. Chakravarthy calls for treating LGBTQIA+ reports of sexual assault with the same intent as others, while Kritika Pant, head of operations in the hospitality sector and a cis lesbian, adds, “We want equal benefits for our long-term partners that are granted to cis straight couples health insurance, inclusive bathrooms, parental leave, etc.” While MNCs are moving toward this albeit slowly and with much more to do local companies still have a long way to go.

Policies and proper enforcement of the same are important to the safety and rights of queer people, but there is certainly also a need for community/ coworker support, the positive effects of which were noticed by Satish Kumar, assistant vice president at Swiss Re and a gay person. His story is a positive one, thanks to the amiable involvement of his team. So, what went right? “My coming out at work was due to immense support from my senior leaders and allies.

The organisation had strong policies around any sort of discrimination and had an embassy approach/status even before Section 377 was repealed. It had policies and a culture of inclusion and hence I was comfortable bringing my whole self to work. I wrote a blog in 2018 for International Coming Out Day sharing my personal journey/story which received an outpouring of support from colleagues across the organisation. I proudly wear make-up to the office and there has not been a single negative comment.

Rather, I get compliments and sometimes have been asked for make-up tips. I respect and value work culture that promotes individuals purely based on their merit rather than the privilege of belonging to a certain gender or sexual orientation,” he says. One day, hopefully, Satish’s experiences will be shared by the entire community, but for now, we hope to see the changes recommended in action and the scales tipped more to accommodate the LGBTQIA+.

*Names changed

The turmoils of a toxic workplace

My corporate work experience spans about eight years. So, it had its ups and downs. There was an assumption that as an “out” person from the community, I won’t be able to perform a particular job skill set and homophobic jokes were frequent. We want an inclusive environment, where discussions on how to be better allies are constant. Sometimes my colleagues tease me, and they are not able to understand my struggles and ignore my existence, and other times, LGBTQIA+ policies aren’t followed when there is a homophobic work environment.

Alex Mathew, PR and marketing freelancer and a cis queer man

Away from tokenisation, towards equality

We hate it when we are tokenised for our existence during Pride month or the use of us to speak of their level of inclusivity while still being a toxic workplace for queer people. Some companies do allow health insurance to be granted for same-sex employees and certain funds for IVF/adoption for queer couples as well but very few have any policies taking recognisable strong actions against homophobic people, so that needs to change.

Kritika Pant, works in the hospitality sector as head of operations

Waiting on empathy and action

Most of the companies who advertise and claim that they are LGBTQIA+ inclusive are dogmatic in their approach. They lack real empathy and don’t try to understand emotions. They tell people to use correct pronouns but when someone struggles to do that, they only blame that person and don’t understand how to create a really inclusive workspace.

Delfina, a gender-nonconformist and member of Nirangal

Away from the binary, equal nonetheless

When it comes to pay and appraisal, we need to know that we are equals. Once, two women (who weren’t queer but tomboyish) and I were not given promotions and when we inquired, we were told that the people who did get promotions had kids and are married, since we are single, “it was fine”. This is a case of hetero privilege. If I may never marry, do I not deserve the promotion? Discrimination against queer people gets worse if the person presents a different gender than what they are. As someone who has taken interviews, we should get an email about things that we should do and how to accommodate people.

Senthil, a cis queer person

Let’s look at numbers

LGBT respondents do not have access to formal LGBT Employee Resource Groups within their organisation.

Source: The Indian LGBT Workplace Climate Survey, 2016

Firms (worldwide) provide a standalone global policy with specific reference to the LGBTQIA+.

Source: Inclusion of LGBT Community at Workplaces - The Indian Context, 2018

39 countries

A 2016 World Bank report that looked at 39 countries found a clear link between marginalisation and loss in GDP. India’s loss in GDP due to homophobia and transphobia is up to $32 billion.

Source: The CSR Journal

From recruitment to employment, Bengaluru and Chennai-based members of the LGBTQIA+ community lay bare their struggles at the workplace, what needs to change and expectations from India Inc to ensure inclusivity in the office.