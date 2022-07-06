Three electrocuted in separate incidents at Chennai and suburbs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three people were electrocuted to death in separate incidents in the city and suburbs. In the first incident, the victim was identified M Parthasarathy Batcha (18) from Kannagi Nagar, who was doing odd jobs while awaiting results of Class 12.

On Monday, Batcha and his friend Muthu from Pallikaranai had gone to clean a water tank in a house in Alwarpet. "While they were cleaning the tank, Muthu switched on the motor to pump water. Batcha who was standing inside the tank came in contact with the water and was electrocuted," said a police officer. He was declared dead by the ambulance crew.

In the second incident, Bharath (13), a Class 9 student from Kumaran Nagar near Saidapet was electrocuted. Police said Bharath was home alone when the incident happened. His father Baskar (48) had left for work while his mother had gone to meet a relative.

Bharath switched on the television and suffered a shock. Baskar who came home for lunch, found Bharath lying unconscious and informed the ambulance. Bharath was declared dead by the health staff. His body was sent to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for post mortem.

In the third incident, a 30-year-old woman working at a mango grove was electrocuted in Guduvanchery on Tuesday morning. The deceased, Abirami (30) from Thiruvarur was staying at a private mango groove in Guduvanchery along with her husband and her children.

"The couple were employed to take care of the farm. On Tuesday, the farm owner had deployed an earthmover to clear the weed. Around 8 am, the earthmover knocked down a tree which in turn pushed down an electric cable," said the police officer.

Abirami came in contact with the live wire and was electrocuted. Guduvanchery police registered a case and booked the owner of the farm, Subramanian.