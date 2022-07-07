COVID mask compliance: Greater Chennai Corporation nets Rs 60,000 fine on Day 1

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of the intensified drive to ensure mask compliance, the Greater Chennai Corporation on Wednesday collected Rs 500 as fine from 121 people who were found not wearing masks. In all, the officials collected Rs 60,500.

The zonal teams headed by sanitary inspectors went on rounds and fined people who were not wearing masks under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939, said a press release from the corporation. Meanwhile, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has made it mandatory for passengers to wear masks.

Due to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the city, CMRL has announced that wearing face mask in Metro premises and trains is mandatory. "Passengers are requested to co-operate in maintaining social distance and wear masks while waiting and travelling in the Metro," a release said.