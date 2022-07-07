Sanitary worker electrocuted in Chennai's Velachery

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 51-year-old sanitary worker was electrocuted in Velachery on Wednesday, allegedly due to improper wiring in a junction box. The deceased, S Sekar from Perumbakkam. was clearing garbage bins on Third Main Road in Venkateswara Nagar in Velachery, when the incident happened.

"While picking up garbage with his hands near the electric junction box, Sekar suffered electric shock and was thrown away," said a police officer. Sekar was rushed to the nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The Velachery police registered a case and sent the body to the Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for autopsy. After preliminary investigation, police said, the wires from the junction box that ran underground were not protected, as per guidelines, and they were protruding after a night’s rain.