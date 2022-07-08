Adopt a pet this weekend 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: IAdopt is a new-age pet adoption non-profit organisation that utilises a foster-based system for sheltering its rescue animals. It has an extensive screening process in place to ensure that the dogs and cats go to the right families. The organisation conducted an adoption drive in the first weekend of July where several dogs and kittens were adopted. Celebrities like Pooja Ramachandran, RJ Ananthi, and Gouri G Kishan attended the event to shower their love for the animals and the organisation.

The iAdopt team also collaborated with multiple restaurants and brands to conduct lucky draws wherein the participants would be eligible to receive exclusive prizes like free resort stay, meal vouchers in premium eateries, and more. The NGO has seen a lot of success in its short journey so far and has managed to change several lives both human and animal.

The team at iAdopt hopes to continue this work and make a difference in as many lives as possible. The adoption drive will resume again today and tomorrow. Additionally, the team has partnered with some of the most talented dog trainers and behavioural consultants to conduct a QnA session on dog training and a live demonstration.

If you’re looking to adopt a furry friend or want to learn more about how you can help animals, make sure to head over to Chennai Kala Sante at Kalakshetra Exhibition Ground, Besant Nagar from 3 pm to 7 pm.