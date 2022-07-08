STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Adopt a pet this weekend 

IAdopt is a new-age pet adoption non-profit organisation that utilises a foster-based system for sheltering its rescue animals.

Published: 08th July 2022 11:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  IAdopt is a new-age pet adoption non-profit organisation that utilises a foster-based system for sheltering its rescue animals. It has an extensive screening process in place to ensure that the dogs and cats go to the right families. The organisation conducted an adoption drive in the first weekend of July where several dogs and kittens were adopted. Celebrities like Pooja Ramachandran, RJ Ananthi, and Gouri G Kishan attended the event to shower their love for the animals and the organisation.

The iAdopt team also collaborated with multiple restaurants and brands to conduct lucky draws wherein the participants would be eligible to receive exclusive prizes like free resort stay, meal vouchers in premium eateries, and more. The NGO has seen a lot of success in its short journey so far and has managed to change several lives both human and animal.

The team at iAdopt hopes to continue this work and make a difference in as many lives as possible. The adoption drive will resume again today and tomorrow. Additionally, the team has partnered with some of the most talented dog trainers and behavioural consultants to conduct a QnA session on dog training and a live demonstration.

If you’re looking to adopt a furry friend or want to learn more about how you can help animals, make sure to head over to Chennai Kala Sante at Kalakshetra Exhibition Ground, Besant Nagar from 3 pm to 7 pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp