Chennai Corporation starts probe as all students of school fail Class X exams

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the release of Class X exam results recently, it came to light that the Corporation higher secondary school on Lloyd's Road recorded a zero pass percentage. Only eight students from the school wrote the exam and none of them managed to pass.

The officials of the Corporation education department are looking into what went wrong. "The teachers were expecting at least six students to pass. These are children who were doing well in the revision exams, scoring 60-70 per cent, so we are looking into what might have happened after that. Some have applied for re-evaluation," said an official.

The teachers are now working with the students to prepare them for the supplementary exams in August. In Class X, the corporation school at Goyathope recorded a pass percentage of 46.43 and in Class XII, Kalyanapuram corporation school recorded a pass percentage of 32.5. Corporation officials are also analysing factors that may have contributed to poor performance in these cases.

"As far as Corporation schools are concerned, we have to take steps on a case-by-case basis. There are some schools like the girls higher secondary school in Pulla Avenue and the higher secondary school in Choolaimedu that do well. However, there are no schools that perform poorly every year," said an official source.

The Choolaimedu higher secondary school recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage this year. "We have to look into the area the children are from, what problems they face and if they are exacerbated by the pandemic. There have been no complaints with the school infrastructure and faculty," he added.

Overall the Corporation schools had performed well in Class XII when compared to Class X. It maintained a pass percentage of 86 per cent in Class 12 whereas the Class X pass percentage was 75.8 per cent. The schools had secured 92.4 per cent in 2018-2019 (before the pandemic).