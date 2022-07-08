Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority to take up widening of 10 roads at Rs 200 crore

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) is planning to take up widening work in 10 of the 40 roads identified for expansion in Corporation limits under the Second Master Plan by using transferrable development rights (TDRs) or through land acquisition at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore.

Widening work will be done in a phased manner by considering volume of vehicles and pedestrians and utility of the road to act as main feeder for mass transit corridors involving metro rail, MRTS and suburban trains.

Some of the roads like North Arcot Road have high traffic volume and would act as main feeder for mass transit corridor as it would link both first and second phase of Chennai Metro. Sources said that CMDA will not take up widening of Kaliamman Koil Street in Virugambakkam as Chennai Metro Rail is carrying out road widening work and has already issued notices to land owners.

The widening of roads is in line with proposed high-density development along major transport corridor and arterial roads. Sources said because of lack of uniform widening of roads, some road margins are uneven.

To rectify this, the CMDA is planning to acquire front margins of on-road properties for which street alignment is prescribed in one go for better infrastructure growth. According to sources, the CMDA is planning to offer TDR, which was given legal sanctity a few years ago, in lieu of the land acquired for widening.

TDR is a compensation in the form of Floor Space Index (FSI) or Development Rights which shall entitle the owner for constructing additional building space. The FSI credit will be issued as a certificate called Development Right Certificate (DRC).

The DRC issued by member-secretary of the CMDA will spell out the FSI credit in square metres of built-up area to which the owner or lessee is entitled, the place from where it is generated, and the rate of the plot as per the guideline value fixed by the registration department.

According to sources, government is in the process of converting TDR to dematerialisation format so as to make it secure and enable it to be traded in exchange. But TDR is currently under the scanner of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence for potential violations of premium floor space index.

The list of 10 roads to be widened