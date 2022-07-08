Rap t attention

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Every single by rapper Alok Babu aka All Ok has been a huge hit with the masses and his latest song Sorutihudu Maneya Maligi is no different.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Every single by rapper Alok Babu aka All Ok has been a huge hit with the masses and his latest song Sorutihudu Maneya Maligi is no different. The folk song was originally written by Santa Shishunala Sharif and has got more than 1.1 million views on social media in less than a week.

So what makes Babu’s take so unique? It has got a soul and an electronic vibe to it, along with a new-age rap verse, he says. “Soruthihudu is a philosophical song about ignorance and how to attain wisdom and clarity in order to make our existence meaningful, happy and fulfilling in all spheres of life,” says Babu. 

Right from his childhood, he loved this particular song because it explains a simple philosophy in the form of a story. “This philosophy is explained through a beautiful analogy of a leaking roof in a heavy night storm, where water dripping inside the house. It is caused because of a gap in our understanding and acceptance due to ego, greed and ignorance,” he says.

No doubt Babu’s songs always have had some way of connecting with his fans, but for this song, he gave his own twist to the classic Kannada folk song. “Since I am doing a modern take, I tried to give a futuristic feel to the video but kept the meaning intact. In the video, I have shown two people chasing light, which is a metaphor for nature. One tries to save it while the other is trying to destroy it,” explains Babu.

One of the popular names in the Kannada rapping scene, Babu is on a mission to put Kannada independent music on the world stage. “Kannada indie pop is extremely good and people have come up with some incredible work. But it’s the presentation that matters. In this song I have had some inspiration from Hollywood. The response has been incredible,” he says.

