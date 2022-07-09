Celebrating Chennaiites and their contributions

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

The city of Madras is less than 50 days away from turning 383. While commemorating its glory through heritage talks, photo walks and quizzes isn't anything new, 'En Chennai Young Chennai' is a new initiative that goes the extra mile to honour the people who make the city what it is.

After last year's success, this year's second edition was inaugurated by Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal recently. Conceptualised by The Idea Factory co-founder Shankar M Shiv and Earth and Air co-founder Karthik Srinivas, the team has planned a 50-day programme culminating in Madras Day celebrations on August 22.

Shankar says, "It's usual to give speeches, go on Chennai walks, and discuss the legacy and history of the city on Madras Day. While it is important to shed light on Chennai's historical landmarks, the city is more than only its cultural legacy and historical significance to us. Only those who collaborate in friendship for the good of society can build the spirit of Namma Chennai."

The schedule has been designed to strengthen Chennai's human values. "We have collaborated with Resident Welfare Associations and planned weekend activities. The goal is to engage people, explain our work and tell them how they can contribute to the larger cause. We want to provide education to underprivileged children. We will identify those in dire need and arrange funds for them. There will be reading sessions called 'Vasithal Yosithal', where different speakers will interact with kids and emphasise the importance of reading. All the events will be supported by Rotary Neithal Chennai," shares Shankar.

The team has planned a marathon and relay event, a lake cleaning campaign, and a blood donation camp. There will be an award function to recognise achievers in business, entertainment, and social work.

"The Chennai Anthem, which expresses the pride of Chennai, was first introduced last year. As part of the award function, people who were renowned for their work in widely diverse backgrounds such as lake restoration, enhancing reading habits, driving awareness for women & child safety, blood donation, food wastage prevention, transgender welfare, etc were felicitated. People are our priority," he sums up.

(For details, visit ecyc.in, theideafactory.in and earthandair.in)