STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Three kidnap spa owner in sex-trade fight, arrested

Three men were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 20-year-old spa owner from Guduvancherry on Thursday night.

Published: 09th July 2022 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Kidnapping, Abduction

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three men were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 20-year-old spa owner from Guduvancherry on Thursday night. Hunt is on for the main accused Salman (25) of Thiruvanmiyur and Suresh.

The victim, Gopalakrishnan from Salem, was kidnapped owing to an enmity over illegal sex trade. He was held at a house in Urapakkam, where the accused planned to murder him, said the police. The arrested accused were identified as Robin (26), Libin (27) and Akhil (23).

According to the police, Gopalakrishnan came to the city a few years ago in search of a job. He befriended Salman, who allegedly ran a prostitution racket.

"They jointly operated the racket from a massage parlour. Due to a difference of opinion, they parted ways and did business separately. Last week, Gopalakrishnan met Salman at his juice shop and Salman asked him rejoin him. When Gopalakrishnan refused, Salman hatched a plan to eliminate him," said a senior police officer.

Salman along with his friends Robin and Suresh, kidnapped him and took him to Urapakkam. They detained him at a house and planned to murder him. Two other friends Libin and Akhil were put on guard as others went to buy machetes, rope, petrol and sack, said the police. 

When Libin and Akhil were engaged in a chat, Gopalakrishanan managed to seek help through the window. The neighbours who noticed him crying for help, alerted Guduvanchery police. Police rescued Gopalakrishnan and arrested Robin, Libin and Akhil. They were booked on charges of kidnapping and attempt to murder and remanded in judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Army personnel carry out the rescue operation in the cloudburst affected areas near the Amarnath cave shrine, J & K, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Stampede-like situation, massive flow of water: Rescued Amarnath pilgrims
Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Yashwant Sinha could not meet Deve Gowda, can Droupadi Murmu?
(File Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)
Zero admissions in 541 private PU colleges for past three years in Karnataka
A group of people taking cover under a massive yellow-colored tarpaulin enjoying a marriage procession amid heavy downpour. (Photo | Dipanshu Kabra Twitter)
WATCH | People enjoy 'baraat' under yellow tarpaulin cover amid heavy rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp