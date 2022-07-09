Chennai: Three kidnap spa owner in sex-trade fight, arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three men were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 20-year-old spa owner from Guduvancherry on Thursday night. Hunt is on for the main accused Salman (25) of Thiruvanmiyur and Suresh.

The victim, Gopalakrishnan from Salem, was kidnapped owing to an enmity over illegal sex trade. He was held at a house in Urapakkam, where the accused planned to murder him, said the police. The arrested accused were identified as Robin (26), Libin (27) and Akhil (23).

According to the police, Gopalakrishnan came to the city a few years ago in search of a job. He befriended Salman, who allegedly ran a prostitution racket.

"They jointly operated the racket from a massage parlour. Due to a difference of opinion, they parted ways and did business separately. Last week, Gopalakrishnan met Salman at his juice shop and Salman asked him rejoin him. When Gopalakrishnan refused, Salman hatched a plan to eliminate him," said a senior police officer.

Salman along with his friends Robin and Suresh, kidnapped him and took him to Urapakkam. They detained him at a house and planned to murder him. Two other friends Libin and Akhil were put on guard as others went to buy machetes, rope, petrol and sack, said the police.

When Libin and Akhil were engaged in a chat, Gopalakrishanan managed to seek help through the window. The neighbours who noticed him crying for help, alerted Guduvanchery police. Police rescued Gopalakrishnan and arrested Robin, Libin and Akhil. They were booked on charges of kidnapping and attempt to murder and remanded in judicial custody.