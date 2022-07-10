STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Additional officers to monitor stormwater drains work

This was announced after a meeting was chaired by municipal administration and water supply secretary Shiv Das Meena to review the work on SWDs, at Ripon Buildings on Friday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two additional monitoring officers have been appointed to oversee the work on stormwater drains (SWDs) in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Kodambakkam zones, which were severely affected during previous monsoons. Vishu Mahajan, deputy commissioner (revenue and finance), and Shankarlal Kumawat, joint commissioner (health), will oversee the work in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Kodambakkam respectively.

This was announced after a meeting was chaired by municipal administration and water supply secretary Shiv Das Meena to review the work on SWDs, at Ripon Buildings on Friday. Additional chief secretaries and IAS officers appointed to monitor the work attended the meeting. Meena told the officials to ensure SWDs have slit-catch pits, and urged them to oversee the desilting of existing silt-catch pits and replace damaged manhole covers, said a press release from the corporation. The aim is to complete the work by the end of September.

