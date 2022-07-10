Call centres help Chennai cops collect Rs 11.31 cr from traffic violators

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police have collected pending fines worth Rs 11.31 crore from traffic violators with the help of call centres that were installed in April.

A press release said the fine pertain to 2,21,416 cases pending since March 2019, and 2,19,742 cases from April 11 to July 3. Police personnel from the 12 call centres in the city informed the violators about the pending fines and asked them to pay up within a week to keep the cases from being pushed to virtual courts.

As a result, Rs 3,31,49,275 was remitted in connection with old cases, and Rs 6,31,58,750 in cases reported in the past 84 days. The police also collected about Rs 1.68 crore from drunk drivers.

A total of Rs 11,31,68,025 was collected in the past 84 days, said the police.