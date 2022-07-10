STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Call centres help Chennai cops collect Rs 11.31 cr from traffic violators

The city police have collected pending fines worth Rs 11.31 crore from traffic violators with the help of call centres that were installed in April.

Published: 10th July 2022 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Salary, cash

Image used for repersentational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police have collected pending fines worth Rs 11.31 crore from traffic violators with the help of call centres that were installed in April.

A press release said the fine pertain to 2,21,416 cases pending since March 2019, and 2,19,742 cases from April 11 to July 3. Police personnel from the 12 call centres in the city informed the violators about the pending fines and asked them to pay up within a week to keep the cases from being pushed to virtual courts.

As a result, Rs 3,31,49,275 was remitted in connection with old cases, and Rs 6,31,58,750 in cases reported in the past 84 days. The police also collected about Rs 1.68 crore from drunk drivers.

A total of Rs 11,31,68,025 was collected in the past 84 days, said the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Police Chennai call centres
India Matters
image used for representational purpose only. . (Photo | PTI)
Hopes of finding survivors in Amarnath flash floods fading
(Representational Photo | PTI)
BA.2.38 has not led to any increase in hospitalisation, disease severity: Insacog bulletin
image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Rain: Telangana declares holidays for educational institutions for 3 days
Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)
Amid Congress split rumours, notification for Goa Assembly Dy Speaker poll withdrawn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp