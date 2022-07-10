STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai Corporation axes 50-year-old trees in name of stormwater drains

Stormwater drains are being constructed very close to the roots of the trees which are already stressed and have no space to grow due to cement and bitumen, a landscaping expert said.

Published: 10th July 2022 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

stormwater drains

Image used for representational purposes only.

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the aftermath of the KK Nagar incident in which a tree near an under-construction stormwater drain (SWD) fell on a moving car, killing a woman, the city Corporation has started pruning trees in the area. In the process, they also felled numerous trees - some more than 50 years old.

Residents say branches are cut on the first day, and the following day, the whole tree is cut and debris cleared. Within 24 hours, there is no sign of the tree.

“Stormwater drains are being constructed very close to the roots of the trees. The trees are already stressed and have no space to grow due to cement and bitumen. On KK Ramaswamy Salai, Munuswamy Salai, and Lakshmana Swamy Salai, many trees were felled, most of them 40-50 years old,” said K Ramakrishnan, a landscaping expert and long-time resident of KK Nagar.

Among the older trees chopped are monkeypod, copper pod, matchstick, and neem trees. Experts say a fully-grown tree of these species gives at least 110 kg of oxygen each year.“A 50-year-old tree has sequestered almost 600 kg of carbon in its biomass. They also sustain a large amount of birdlife. The city corporation must have a clause with the contractors stating that for every tree felled, 10 saplings should be planted and maintained in reserve forests in and around Chennai, or on the banks of the Adyar and Cooum rivers. Most tropical trees survive on the banks of effluent drains,” said K Vimal, a botanist who has been living in KK Nagar for two decades.

Vertical pits may be better than horizontal SWDs

“Stormwater drains can be replaced by two or more vertical pits each 100 m deep, and filled with loose soil or pebbles exactly where water stagnates. This would improve the water table, giving Chennai excess groundwater in drought years,” said rainwater harvesting expert P Sharmila.

As per city corporation data, 746 trees near SWDs have been identified to be pruned on 118 roads where SWD work is being carried out. Of them, 408 trees have been pruned.

When contacted, a corporation official said, “We are cutting branches to reduce the weight of trees to prevent mishaps. Only dried and weak trees are felled.” He refused to comment on the felling of 4-5-decade-old trees.

