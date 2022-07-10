Dealing with disaster

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: When a disaster strikes, your first move matters. To create awareness on this one simple rule, the National Disaster Response Force, Tamil Nadu Disaster Rescue Force, and fire rescue forces conducted a mock drill at CMRL’s administration building in Koyambedu.

At the session, they demonstrated evacuation techniques in the event of a fire, administering first aid to the injured and overall smooth exit during chaos. TNIE lensmen R Satish Babu & Philipson Thomas bring us clicks from the scene.