Chennai's Anna University tells colleges to fix infrastructure gaps or lose affiliation

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: This year, Anna University has decided to deal with affiliated colleges that lack adequate infrastructure with an iron fist. The university will not hesitate to cancel the colleges' affiliation if they fail to rectify discrepancies related to shortage of staff, and lack of laboratories by July 16, said varsity officials on Sunday.

This comes after at least 225 engineering, architecture, MBA, and MCA colleges were issued a show-cause notice last week for not having adequate infrastructure in place. The university discovered the lacunae during a physical inspection of the affiliated colleges.

"The colleges were asked to submit a compliance report after removing discrepancies by July 16. Thereafter, our teams will conduct another round of inspection to check the report's veracity. If we find any gaps between the report and reality, then stringent action will be taken against erring colleges," said Vice-Chancellor of Anna University R Velraj.

He added, some colleges that have fewer faculty members than required can’t be allowed to operate. "If the shortage persists during the second round of inspection, the affiliation of such colleges will be cancelled," said the Vice-Chancellor.

University officials said it was a usual practice among affiliated colleges to file compliance reports just for namesake, without rectifying discrepancies. Subsequently, their affiliation would be renewed. However, this time, the university is in no mood to offer leniency.

"During inspection every year, shortage of infrastructure is found in affiliated colleges, and then show-cause is issued. But notices are never seriously followed up. This time, the Vice-Chancellor has strictly asked us to verify compliance reports submitted by the colleges," said a faculty member who is part of the inspection team.

Meanwhile, the private colleges have their own reasons for lack of adequate teachers, and laboratories in the colleges. "During the pandemic, the classes were mostly conducted online, and we did not need many teachers. We were unable to pay their salaries, so many colleges removed several teachers. Hiring teachers on such a short notice will be difficult, we would seek some more time for filing the compliance report," said a principal of a private engineering college in Chennai.