Get, Set, Write

Diya Maria George By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nine-year-old Mary McCleod Bethune used to pick up 250 pounds of cotton a day to support her family. Never in those struggling years, did she or her parents imagine that she would fight for the rights of African-Americans and be later honoured with the title ‘The First Lady of The Struggle’.

She once said, “The whole world opened up to me when I learned to read’’. Embracing these powerful words, Droplets Creations and Quriosity in association with DakshinaChitra and Notion Press has announced Rough Note - Literarily Yours, Children’s Literature Festival to inculcate the habit of reading into little minds, and inspire them to write and create their world of imagination.

Call for young writers

The Children’s Literature Festival is a month-long event that is proposed to commence on August 6. As a prelude to the festival, the organisers call for young writers from the ages of 7 to 16 to showcase their talent through a creative writing competition.

“Students can submit short stories, both fiction and non-fiction, and poetry, in Tamil and English languages. We want students from every part of the city to apply and submit their works. We want more participation from government schools because private school students have better opportunities comparatively. Let everyone open up a world of possibility,” shares Sunanda Sugendran, founder of Droplets Creations.

Submissions are open till August 1 and the work will be judged by a panel of well-renowned authors including Sahitya Akademi Award winner, Yuma Vasuki. Sunanda shares that the best part of this initiative is that “A hand-picked selection of the finest work by young writers will be published in an anthology and launched on September 3. It is really important to inspire kids, and publishing their works at such a young age will encourage them to build their creativity.”

To motivate all the participants, the event will provide exclusive workshops free of cost. The fest will organise talks with published authors where they will shed light on the real world of being a writer. Topics like coming up with an idea, the process of publishing a book, editing and interacting with the audience, will be discussed.

While most literature festivals cater to adults, Rough Note is curated to give children an immersive experience. “This is Chennai’s first children’s literature fest. It is dedicated to fostering young minds. Children are very expressive and they often aren’t provided with the right opportunities. Writing is one of the finest channels through which they can express themselves.

My message to all the kids is to be themselves and grab this opportunity without a second thought, ” shared Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali, Ambassador of the festival.

The event will be held at DakshinaChitra, the Heritage Museum from August 6 to September 10. For registration and further details call: 9962973880, 8056410928.

