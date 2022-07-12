STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Teen run over by lorry near Chennai's Tambaram, dies

A 16-year-old boy died near Tambaram after a lorry hit his bicycle on Monday. The boy died on the spot. The police are on the lookout for the lorry driver.

Published: 12th July 2022 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 03:47 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 16-year-old boy died near Tambaram after a lorry hit his bicycle on Monday. The boy died on the spot. The police are on the lookout for the lorry driver. According to Chromepet Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police, the boy was identified as N Lakshmipathy, a Class XI student at a private school near West Tambaram.

On Monday, Lakshmipathy left for school on his bicycle. When he reached the Maduravoyal Junction on Mudichur Road, a lorry coming from behind him knocked him over. In the impact, he fell to the ground and died on the spot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Traditional Indian toys. (Photo | File)
Indian toys no playthings, give China a run for its money
UP Muslim brothers serve Amarnath pilgrims
Dona Ganguly and Mithun Chakraborty. (Photos | File)
West Bengal votes in mind, BJP may send Mithun da, Dona Ganguly to Rajya Sabha
Geo Paily and Kevin Shaji. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Two Keralites killed and one missing in boat accident in Canada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp