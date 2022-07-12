Teen run over by lorry near Chennai's Tambaram, dies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 16-year-old boy died near Tambaram after a lorry hit his bicycle on Monday. The boy died on the spot. The police are on the lookout for the lorry driver. According to Chromepet Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police, the boy was identified as N Lakshmipathy, a Class XI student at a private school near West Tambaram.

On Monday, Lakshmipathy left for school on his bicycle. When he reached the Maduravoyal Junction on Mudichur Road, a lorry coming from behind him knocked him over. In the impact, he fell to the ground and died on the spot.