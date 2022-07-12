Women cops on bandobast duty in Chennai suffer due to lack of toilet facilities

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as supporters of Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam clashed following the power struggle between the leaders on Monday, women police personnel deployed on bandobast duty suffered due to a lack of toilet facilities among other things.

In 2021, the State government sanctioned 12 mobile toilets for police personnel on bandobast duty in city, but on Monday none of them were at the scene where they were needed most. Several women police personnel were deployed from Porur till Marina Beach. At around 7 am, four women personnel posted near Arumbakkam kept requesting a security guard of an apartment complex to use the washroom.

"The security guard did not allow them. Finally one of our residents who stepped out to buy milk understood their problem and let them use the toilet at his house," said R Gangatharan, a resident of the apartment.

During the general council meeting in Vanagaram, a group of Armed Reserve constables sought refuge in a nearby building between shifts. A women police constable posted near the meeting venue was seen crying and had to be pacified by her colleagues.

"She got her period unexpectedly and was suffering from a severe stomach cramp. Three of us exchanged duties with her, but since she had to stay in the vicinity, we moved her to a building where women personnel were present," said a 23-year-old constable.

Three years ago, the then DGP JK Tripathy gave oral instructions to avoid deploying women personnel in isolated areas for bandobast duty.

In January 2021, the government sanctioned 12 mobile toilets at a cost of Rs 10 lakh each, to be deployed for use by police personnel on bandobast duty. However, the women constables say they have never seen or used the mobile toilets in question.