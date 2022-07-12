STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Women cops on bandobast duty in Chennai suffer due to lack of toilet facilities

In 2021, the State government sanctioned 12 mobile toilets for police personnel on bandobast duty in city, but on Monday none of them were at the scene where they were needed most.

Published: 12th July 2022 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

A tired policewoman taking a nap in a building at Vanagaram. (Photo| Sriram R, EPS)

A tired policewoman taking a nap in a building at Vanagaram. (Photo| Sriram R, EPS)

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Even as supporters of Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam clashed following the power struggle between the leaders on Monday, women police personnel deployed on bandobast duty suffered due to a lack of toilet facilities among other things.

In 2021, the State government sanctioned 12 mobile toilets for police personnel on bandobast duty in city, but on Monday none of them were at the scene where they were needed most. Several women police personnel were deployed from Porur till Marina Beach. At around 7 am, four women personnel posted near Arumbakkam kept requesting a security guard of an apartment complex to use the washroom.

"The security guard did not allow them. Finally one of our residents who stepped out to buy milk understood their problem and let them use the toilet at his house," said R Gangatharan, a resident of the apartment.

During the general council meeting in Vanagaram, a group of Armed Reserve constables sought refuge in a nearby building between shifts. A women police constable posted near the meeting venue was seen crying and had to be pacified by her colleagues. 

"She got her period unexpectedly and was suffering from a severe stomach cramp. Three of us exchanged duties with her, but since she had to stay in the vicinity, we moved her to a building where women personnel were present," said a 23-year-old constable.

Three years ago, the then DGP JK Tripathy gave oral instructions to avoid deploying women personnel in isolated areas for bandobast duty.

In January 2021, the government sanctioned 12 mobile toilets at a cost of Rs 10 lakh each, to be deployed for use by police personnel on bandobast duty. However, the women constables say they have never seen or used the mobile toilets in question.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai police Chennai woman cops Chennai woman police
India Matters
Traditional Indian toys. (Photo | File)
Indian toys no playthings, give China a run for its money
UP Muslim brothers serve Amarnath pilgrims
Dona Ganguly and Mithun Chakraborty. (Photos | File)
West Bengal votes in mind, BJP may send Mithun da, Dona Ganguly to Rajya Sabha
Geo Paily and Kevin Shaji. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Two Keralites killed and one missing in boat accident in Canada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp