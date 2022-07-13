290 building plans pending with Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority for over a year

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has not cleared over 290 planning applications for buildings in almost a year, citing delay in getting no objection certificates from various departments.

According to information accessed by The New Indian Express, 184 non-high rise building applications and 106 high rise building applications pending with CMDA.

Data available prior to this financial year show 100 high rise building applications are pending. These buildings are proposed with heights of 18-30 m (53 applications) and some more than 30 m (47 applications).

From April 21, 2022, CMDA got 13 more high-rise building applications. Only seven of the 113 applications have been cleared. This is after the housing secretary, through a Government Order, recently gave powers to the member secretary to clear files pertaining to 18-30 m buildings.

Building beyond 30 m are to be scrutinised by the multistoried building panel and forwarded to the member secretary for assent. But this has not sped up the process, say developers. The status report of the pending files was also taken up during the authority meeting on Monday.

Sources said that the housing minister recently said the delay in clearing applications was due to a staff shortage, but CMDA recently recruited 30 planners who are being under-utilised. A developer on condition of anonymity said he even paid development charges and other fees, but is yet to get approval. "The intention to expedite the whole process is good, but sadly this is only on paper," he said.

"There may be issues with the applicant for not furnishing the details and some may have been returned. But then there are a number of cases where the details have been furnished but the files are pending for more than 100 days," another developer said.

Some others believe switching to the single window system could be the reason for the delay. Online approvals announced from May 1 have not been successful. The minister promised the issue would be rectified in two months.

The government should follow the old system of giving approvals till the single window system comes into force. "Currently CMDA, DTCP, corporations and local bodies use different software. This impacts clearance of files. We want the entire State to have a single software to clear planning applications," the builder said.