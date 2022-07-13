STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

290 building plans pending with Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority for over a year

Sources said that the housing minister recently said the delay in clearing applications was due to a staff shortage, but CMDA recently recruited 30 planners who are being under-utilised.

Published: 13th July 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (Photo | EPS)

Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (Photo | EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has not cleared over 290 planning applications for buildings in almost a year, citing delay in getting no objection certificates from various departments.

According to information accessed by The New Indian Express, 184 non-high rise building applications and 106 high rise building applications pending with CMDA.

Data available prior to this financial year show 100 high rise building applications are pending. These buildings are proposed with heights of 18-30 m (53 applications) and some more than 30 m (47 applications).

From April 21, 2022, CMDA got 13 more high-rise building applications. Only seven of the 113 applications have been cleared. This is after the housing secretary, through a Government Order, recently gave powers to the member secretary to clear files pertaining to 18-30 m buildings.

Building beyond 30 m are to be scrutinised by the multistoried building panel and forwarded to the member secretary for assent. But this has not sped up the process, say developers. The status report of the pending files was also taken up during the authority meeting on Monday.

Sources said that the housing minister recently said the delay in clearing applications was due to a staff shortage, but CMDA recently recruited 30 planners who are being under-utilised. A developer on condition of anonymity said he even paid development charges and other fees, but is yet to get approval. "The intention to expedite the whole process is good, but sadly this is only on paper," he said.

"There may be issues with the applicant for not furnishing the details and some may have been returned. But then there are a number of cases where the details have been furnished but the files are pending for more than 100 days," another developer said.

Some others believe switching to the single window system could be the reason for the delay. Online approvals announced from May 1 have not been successful. The minister promised the issue would be rectified in two months.

The government should follow the old system of giving approvals till the single window system comes into force. "Currently CMDA, DTCP, corporations and local bodies use different software. This impacts clearance of files. We want the entire State to have a single software to clear planning applications," the builder said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority CMDA building proposals
India Matters
People wade through a flooded road in Mumbai on Tuesday | PTI
84 dead in Maharashtra floods; Mumbai on alert
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
‘Don’t fret over UN report, India’s population on decline’
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (File Photo | AFP)
India rejected Gotabaya Rajapaksa's request for a safe getaway?
Postal department begins delivery of Dosa batter at doorsteps in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp