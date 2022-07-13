STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Apollo performs over 500 colorectal surgeries

The institute began offering cutting edge minimally invasive robotic surgical techniques and technology in the treatment of patients with colorectal diseases, since 2016.

Published: 13th July 2022 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Apollo Hospitals executive vice-chairperson Preetha Reddy with patients. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

Apollo Hospitals executive vice-chairperson Preetha Reddy with patients. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Apollo Institute of Colorectal Surgery has successfully completed over 500 surgeries in six years. The institute began offering cutting edge minimally invasive robotic surgical techniques and technology in the treatment of patients with colorectal diseases, since 2016.

Venkatesh Munikrishnan, Consultant Colorectal & Robotic Surgeon, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, highlighted the importance of early diagnosis and its impact on patients’ recovery. “A matter of concern has been the rise in patients coming with late-stage cancer.

There is an urgent need to educate patients to prevent this ‘stage migration’. There is an urgent need to create awareness as symptoms of colorectal cancer and benign conditions such as haemorrhoids are similar”. “We are able to perform complex surgeries to remove the cancer and reconstruct the colon to rectal/ anal connection, thus avoiding a permanent colostomy.

The use of robotic surgery also has several short-term benefits such as less blood loss, quicker recovery, and better maintenance of normal bodily function,” Dr Venkatesh Munikrishnan said. Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice-Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group said,

“Over the last few years, there has been advances in minimally invasive techniques such as Robotic Colorectal Surgery, which has led to significant change in the management of colorectal diseases, particularly for rectal cancer surgery.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People wade through a flooded road in Mumbai on Tuesday | PTI
84 dead in Maharashtra floods; Mumbai on alert
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
‘Don’t fret over UN report, India’s population on decline’
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (File Photo | AFP)
India rejected Gotabaya Rajapaksa's request for a safe getaway?
Postal department begins delivery of Dosa batter at doorsteps in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp