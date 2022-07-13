Apollo performs over 500 colorectal surgeries

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Apollo Institute of Colorectal Surgery has successfully completed over 500 surgeries in six years. The institute began offering cutting edge minimally invasive robotic surgical techniques and technology in the treatment of patients with colorectal diseases, since 2016.

Venkatesh Munikrishnan, Consultant Colorectal & Robotic Surgeon, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, highlighted the importance of early diagnosis and its impact on patients’ recovery. “A matter of concern has been the rise in patients coming with late-stage cancer.

There is an urgent need to educate patients to prevent this ‘stage migration’. There is an urgent need to create awareness as symptoms of colorectal cancer and benign conditions such as haemorrhoids are similar”. “We are able to perform complex surgeries to remove the cancer and reconstruct the colon to rectal/ anal connection, thus avoiding a permanent colostomy.

The use of robotic surgery also has several short-term benefits such as less blood loss, quicker recovery, and better maintenance of normal bodily function,” Dr Venkatesh Munikrishnan said. Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice-Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group said,

“Over the last few years, there has been advances in minimally invasive techniques such as Robotic Colorectal Surgery, which has led to significant change in the management of colorectal diseases, particularly for rectal cancer surgery.”