Arts and science colleges in Chennai to continue bridge courses for freshers this year too

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Owing to a delay in the publication of CBSE Class XII results, admission in arts-and-science colleges in Tamil Nadu is yet to begin, but the city’s colleges are using the time to design induction programmes and orientation classes for their first-year students.

To help students cope with the pandemic-induced learning loss, many colleges had introduced bridge courses for their first year students last year. The benefits of these courses prompted the colleges to continue them this year too.

Women's Christian College would also offer classes on communicative English to the freshers, said Lilian Jasper, principal of the college. Meanwhile, Ethiraj College for Women is planning a holistic orientation programme. Along with bridge courses, the college is planning moral-science and communication classes for its students.

"In the post-pandemic scenario, we need to focus on holistic development among the students. “Hence, we have chalked out an interesting induction programme that includes talks by mental-health experts, and classes on moral-science and communicative English. For the first 15 days after joining the college, the freshers will be engaged in such programmes," said S Kothai, principal of the college.

MOP Vaishav College principal Lalitha Balakrishnan said her college chalked out an induction programme to prepare the freshers for the transition from school to college. "College is completely different from school. Here, teachers will not serve everything on your plate. Instead, they will act as facilitators. During the first two weeks of the orientation, our faculty will make the students understand the difference between college and school and prepare them for their new innings in life," said Balakrishnan.

Some colleges are focusing on improving the employability of their students. From this year on, students enrolling in Guru Nanak College will have to complete at least two short-term certificate courses each year during their three year degree programme.

"Our college has memoranda of understanding with various government agencies that offers certificate courses in banking, computer technology, stocks, English, and many other. “Students need to complete at least two certificate programme each year. By the time they finish their graduation, they will have six skill-based certificates," said MG Ragunathan, principal of Guru Nanak College.