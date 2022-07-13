College guard dies after getting attacked by drunk student near Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 54-year-old security guard of a private college at Pothatturpettai in Tiruvallur district was allegedly killed after he confronted a group of youngsters drinking near the college premises on Monday night. One person has been arrested in connection with the case.

The deceased was identified as S Subramani from Pothatturpettai in Tiruvallur district. Police said a group regularly consumed alcohol behind the college.

"The principal, who resides in the campus, had often heard loud noises and songs being played and had told Subramani to prevent the youngsters from drinking at the spot. On Monday night, Subramani got information that the youth were again drinking at the spot. He rushed to the college and confronted them," said police.

While all of them, Naveen Kumar (21), Subramani's relative, picked up an argument. The argument turned into a fist fight and Naveen pushed down Subramani, said the police. Subramani, who became unconscious, was rushed to a GH, where he was declared dead on arrival. Pothatturpettai police arrested Naveen.

Police said the postmortem result showed Subramani died of a heart attack, which was the result of him being pushed down.