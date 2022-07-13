STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Find your music and merch this weekend

By Lavanya S
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Having 10+ years of experience in the music industry with a specialisation in the electronic music space, Prithvi Varadarajan has held multiple roles as a DJ and curated multiple programming properties.

Over the last three years, as the head of programming for Social in the South, he has programmed, booked, and toured over 300+ artists and maintained strong associations with agencies, artists and associate partners.

Social X SoMad’s Social Select Saturday at Mount Road Social is a show in collaboration with SoMad Festival Bang, which features artists like Santana, Siddarth Raheja, Nich, Loskies, Anohnymouss, Gooth, Kabir, RSHN, Kishawn, Mangas, SKA, and Sarah Black.

While fashion brands and creative artists are expected to open the show at around 1 pm, a DJ party list will begin at 4 pm. “People have not been exposed to such music and that was our main motive to bring this show. The show is not just about music, dance and DJs.

We have pop-up stores too. There will be almost 8-12 stalls owned by small-scale business owners from Chennai, selling things like candy, paintings, accessories, etc. This will also support all budding artists and small-scale business owners from Chennai to come and showcase their talents on an open platform,” said Prithvi. Tickets are priced at `149 and available on Insider.

