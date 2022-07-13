Under the hammer, not for nothing!

Jitha Karthikeyan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Auction is where the action is. ‘Tis true! In the otherwise calm world of art, all the noise and the drama resides in one abode the auction house. We artists, normally, lead a relatively quiet existence. There are no offices awaiting us with carefully partitioned desks that miraculously attempts to give one a sense of ownership even amid a crowd.

There are no colleagues who gossip over these enclosures and no WhatsApp groups to continue these discussions beyond working hours and behind the boss’s back. No parties or wellness camps. Our world is so silent that you could sometimes hear a pin actually drop.

Our studios stand witness to our mute conversations with our creations. Our exhibitions are formal affairs with hushed interactions over glasses of wine. Creativity perhaps does not don loud garbs. Before you yawn to sleep, let it be known that we do have our excitement loaded arenas too. You are mistaken if you assume that an art auction cacophony merely refers to the pounding of hammers over the din of vulgar sums of money. Check out these true stories for a clearer understanding.

In 2018, a painting by the iconic graffiti artist Banksy was sold at a Sotheby’s auction for $ 1.4 million. Let it be noted that the identity of the hero (the artist), remains anonymous till date. Cloaked in this mystery, the plot thickens further when the painting shred itself as soon as it was sold. This self destruction, which was cleverly planned by the artist, was executed by having a shredder built into the bottom of the frame, which went curiously unnoticed. The lower half of the artwork was cut into strips as a result, while people watched stunned into utter disbelief. Now, if you think the destroyed art found its way unceremoniously to a bin, you are wrong again. The shredded work went on to fetch a record $25.4 million at the next auction!

As incredible as it may seem, auction houses sometimes even create a spectacle out of nothing. Yes, literally nothing. Last year, Italian artist, Salvatore Garau’s conceptual work titled ‘I am’, sold at an auction and it was Nothing. This invisible sculpture basically did not exist. This nothingness was what made it significant, according to the artist. You may laugh but no one did when this empty space sold for over `13.3 lakh! The buyer was presented with a certificate of authenticity and instructions for display, which included exhibiting in a 5 by 5 feet private space that had no hindrances. Much ado about nothing, indeed!

So, isn’t it time to change your perceptions of boardroom battles and courtroom theatrics being the ultimate examples of high-powered histrionics? Step into an auction house and witness the pandemonium some day. One visit would make you understand that all this action is simply because art is definitely worth fighting for.

