Alternate housing will be provided to 1,500 families in Chennai's Royapuram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Alternate housing will be provided to 1,500 street dwelling families in Royapuram, coming under Minister PK Sekar Babu's harbour constituency, Minister TM Anbarasan said on Wednesday. Ministers Sekar Babu and Anbarasan visited the families residing in St Xavier's Street in ward 56 and Narayana Saran Street in ward 60, along with Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi. In order to provide alternate accommodations, the ministers and officials also inspected possible construction sites in the vicinity - Thaneer Thotti street in ward 57, Elu kinaru street in ward 55 and Parimunai Prakasam street in ward 60. Homeless families in neighbouring Broadway and Parrys Corner had also petitioned earlier for alternate housing. In response to the petition, the Urban Habitat Development Board (then Slum Clearance Board) had asked who would bear the beneficiary contribution of 10 per cent in case of awarding free housing to street dwellers. Meanwhile, it is still unclear whether the residents are to bear the beneficiary cost in this case.