'Got invite to child rights panel-meet after event began', say stakeholders

“It was an important meeting. Heads of media organisations and various stakeholders in the entertainment industry should have been informed about it in advance.

Published: 14th July 2022 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

Actor and director Lakshmi Ramakrishnan

Actor and director Lakshmi Ramakrishnan (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) on Wednesday held a consultative meeting on the new draft guidelines for the participation of children in the entertainment industry but allegedly invited various stakeholders around 30 minutes after the meeting began. As such, many said they could not participate in the meeting.

"It was an important meeting. Heads of media organisations and various stakeholders in the entertainment industry should have been informed about it in advance. If the commission wants to get suggestions, it should have translated the guidelines in Tamil and sent it to the stakeholders before the meeting," said Devaneyan, director of Thozhamai Trust.

SCPCR refuted the allegation and said they invited the participants in advance. The commission, however, said it invited only a handful of people and that people can mail their suggestions to it. Several child-rights activists urged the commission to reconvene the meeting by inviting the stakeholders properly.

Meanwhile, actor and director Lakshmi Ramakrishnan, who participated in the meeting, said she urged the commission to focus on spreading awareness about the topic among people working in the entertainment industry. "I urged it to consider the practical aspect of implementing the guidelines," he said.

One person should be appointed in each film set to ensure good working conditions for children and prevent exploitation of children.

