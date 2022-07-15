STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Greater Chennai Corporation sets target for stormwater drain work

The Corporation HQ has set three-day targets for construction and desilting and taking note of the progress of contractors against the set target.

Published: 15th July 2022

Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building

Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation is keeping track of the construction and desilting of stormwater drains that have been tendered out in various packages, through a three-day target system. The Corporation HQ has set three-day targets for construction and desilting and taking note of the progress of contractors against the set target.

"If contractors fall short of the target, we will consider the overall percentage of work completed, mobilisation of labour and then if they are found to fall short in all these aspects, they will be penalised," a senior corporation official said.

With several parts of the city dug up for stormwater drain work, the target system will help keep work on track, say officials. Meanwhile, residents are still getting used to the drain repair and overhaul work undertaken across the city.

"These (storm water drains) are essential works but now that there are intermittent rains in the city, dug-up roads have become unmotorable. The faster the work is completed, the better," said Supriya P, who works for a financial services company

