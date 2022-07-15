STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Only 56 applications pending for over a year: Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority

The data had listed both non-high rise (18m) and high rise buildings (18m to 30m and above 30m) applications submitted prior to April 21, 2022 and post April 21, 2022.

Published: 15th July 2022 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (Photo | EPS)

Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, on Thursday, clarified that it has only 56 applications pending for more than a year - 49 in high rise and 7 in non-high rise categories. A The New Indian Express report had said that a total of 290 files are pending for nearly a year.

The report which elicited data from the agenda of Authority Meeting held on July 11 had stated that there are 184 non-high rise building applications and 106 high rise building applications which are pending with CMDA.

The data had listed both non-high rise (18m) and high rise buildings (18m to 30m and above 30m) applications submitted prior to April 21, 2022 and post April 21, 2022. April 21 is important as the housing secretary through a GO has given the powers to the member secretary to clear the files pertaining to buildings above the height of 18m and up to 30m.

Similarly, building beyond 30m has to be scrutinised by the multi-storied building panel and forwarded to the member secretary for his assent.

CMDA  has clarified that of the 56 applications, 24 applications belong to Tamil Nadu Housing Board, Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board and other government departments. Only 32 applications pending for more than one year belong to private developers, a statement said.

TNIE report never said all 290 pending applications pertain to private developers. It merely said developers and builders are worried over delay in clearing applications.

CMDA clarifies that the reasons for the pendency are due to the incomplete submission of application, missing important details such as: - NOC from the required departments - Relevant documents establishing rightful ownership of land - revised plan incorporating the changes as required by CMDA officials after scrutiny.

"We want to emphasise that all the 56 applications have been scrutinised at least twice, and were not complying with the TNCDBR rules and regulations. Ensuring adherence to all building norms is one of the primary responsibilities of CMDA. Thus, planning permissions will only be issued after verifying that the applications comply with all norms. We would like to reiterate that no applications have been pending with CMDA for over a year without processing,"  CMDA has stated in a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority CMDA applications
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp