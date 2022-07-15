Only 56 applications pending for over a year: Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, on Thursday, clarified that it has only 56 applications pending for more than a year - 49 in high rise and 7 in non-high rise categories. A The New Indian Express report had said that a total of 290 files are pending for nearly a year.

The report which elicited data from the agenda of Authority Meeting held on July 11 had stated that there are 184 non-high rise building applications and 106 high rise building applications which are pending with CMDA.

The data had listed both non-high rise (18m) and high rise buildings (18m to 30m and above 30m) applications submitted prior to April 21, 2022 and post April 21, 2022. April 21 is important as the housing secretary through a GO has given the powers to the member secretary to clear the files pertaining to buildings above the height of 18m and up to 30m.

Similarly, building beyond 30m has to be scrutinised by the multi-storied building panel and forwarded to the member secretary for his assent.

CMDA has clarified that of the 56 applications, 24 applications belong to Tamil Nadu Housing Board, Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board and other government departments. Only 32 applications pending for more than one year belong to private developers, a statement said.

TNIE report never said all 290 pending applications pertain to private developers. It merely said developers and builders are worried over delay in clearing applications.

CMDA clarifies that the reasons for the pendency are due to the incomplete submission of application, missing important details such as: - NOC from the required departments - Relevant documents establishing rightful ownership of land - revised plan incorporating the changes as required by CMDA officials after scrutiny.

"We want to emphasise that all the 56 applications have been scrutinised at least twice, and were not complying with the TNCDBR rules and regulations. Ensuring adherence to all building norms is one of the primary responsibilities of CMDA. Thus, planning permissions will only be issued after verifying that the applications comply with all norms. We would like to reiterate that no applications have been pending with CMDA for over a year without processing," CMDA has stated in a statement.

