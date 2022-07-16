Happy Streets: Chennai's Anna Nagar to see traffic diversions for next five Sundays

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police announced traffic diversions in Anna Nagar on five consecutive Sundays owing to a private event, from 6 am to 9 am. The event called 'Happy Streets', is to be held on July 17, July 24, July 31, August 7 and August 14.

Second Avenue from Bluestar Junction to Nalli Junction will be completely blocked and reserved for the event. Vehicles coming from Thirumangalam towards Annanagar Roundabout, Chintamani should take a left turn at Bluestar Junction towards 5th Avenue and reach 6th Avenue, Anna Nagar police station Roundabout and proceed to Chintamani Roundabout.

Vehicles coming from Thirumangalam towards Aminjikarai, EVR Salai should take a right turn at Bluestar Junction towards 5th Avenue and reach 4th Avenue and proceed to Aminjikarai, Poonamallee High road. Vehicles coming from Anna Nagar Roundabout towards Tirumangalam should take a left turn at Nalli junction in second Avenue towards 3rd main road and reach 4th Avenue and proceed to Thirumangalam and Mogappair.

At Blue star Junction, vehicles coming from Jessie Moses School area on 5th Avenue to Annanagar Roundabout should avoid turning left and go straight on 5th Avenue and reach 4th Avenue and proceed to Anna Nagar Roundabout.

Diversion on EVR Salai

Meanwhile, due to Metro water pipe laying work on EVR Salai from Gandhi Irwin Junction to Dr Nair Point Junction (Outgoing traffic) from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am, traffic diversions will be in place.

