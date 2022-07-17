Home Cities Chennai

NGT: Raze export firm’s building for CRZ violation

Seafood unit in Royapuram closed, power supply disconnected on TNPCB order

Published: 17th July 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

St Peter and Paul Sea Food Export’s Royapuram building | R Satish Babu

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered the demolition of a seafood export company’s building in Royapuram for violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification, 2011.St Peter and Paul Sea Food Export Pvt Ltd was found guilty of carrying out prohibited activity (seafood processing) inside the CRZ area without necessary consent. The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) had already issued a closure order and the unit was closed and the electricity supply was disconnected.

Following this, the NGT bench comprising of judicial member K Ramakrishnan and expert member K Satyagopal disposed of a petition filed by KR Selvaraj Kumar from Meenava Thanthai Nala Sangam and ordered the Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority (CZMA) to demolish the building that was constructed in violation of the CRZ rules.

The NGT bench has also confirmed Rs 30 lakh environmental compensation assessed by the TNPCB. It directed the TNPCB to recover the compensation from the company and also directed the board to monitor whether the firm was doing any activity without obtaining necessary consent or other permissions on the premises.The tribunal even directed the TNPCB to inspect the Royapuram coast to identify whether any other units were functioning in the CRZ without necessary environmental clearance/permission.

The main charges against St Peter and Paul Sea Food Export Pvt Ltd were that they constructed the building in the CRZ-II area where seafood processing is prohibited. It was found guilty of extracting groundwater without permission and also discharging untreated effluent into the underground drain.

The company’s counsel argued that it was not involved in seafood processing, but was only grading and packing, which was not prohibited. However, the tribunal has dismissed the argument relying on a joint committee report. The company was at least 10 years old and in 2017 itself a show cause notice was issued for discharging untreated effluent into CMWSSB drain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NGT Royapuram
India Matters
Questions for MPs for this Monsoon Session
Uproar over the remarks made by the former national spokesperson of the BJP—Nupur Sharma—against Prophet Muhammad
The age of rage and targeted killings 
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rani Agarwal. (Photo | AAP Twitter)
Madhya Pradesh: AAP wins mayor post in Singrauli, garners just 5 corporator seats in 45-member body
(Express Illustrations)
NEET records 95 per cent attendance with record 18.72 lakh applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp