Chennaiites celebrate performances across genres

Published: 18th July 2022 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 01:08 AM

By Express News Service

Chennaiites are in for a two-hour extravaganza of performing arts this evening, as Shreya Nagarajan Singh (SNS) Arts Consultancy celebrates the fifth year of its operation with Mixtura Vizha. Derived from the Latin Mixtura, meaning mixture, the event will feature performances across genres as wide-ranging as Gana, Instrumental, Carnatic, Fusion, Sufi, Rap, Choir and Folk Art.

The number of performances total twelve and they are spread out across four venues - Jai Nagar, Arumbakkam; Dr Visweswaraya Tower Park, Anna Nagar; My Lady’s Garden Park, Periyamet; Children’s Club Society, Mylapore, and will be held from 5-7 pm. The Children's Club Society will feature performances alongside workshops and an open mic session.

Artists from prominent institutions like the KM Music Conservatory and the Balasaraswati Institute will be performing, and true to the name of the event Mixtura, each venue will feature a mix of genres in ways one wouldn't expect, which is why the organisers have to chosen to do away with a schedule. Audiences visiting any of these venues might do well to expect an eclectic mix of performances.

SNS, which offers services like fundraising, planning, event curation, artist management and revenue generation to the arts sector in India, has partnered with the KM Music Conservatory, the Greater Chennai Corporation and SPI Edge to make the event possible.

Event: Mixtura Vizha. Entry is free for all.

Venues: Jai Nagar Park, Arumbakkam; Dr. Visveswaraiya Tower Park, Anna Nagar; My Lady’s Garden, Periyamet; The Children's Club Society, Mylapore

Date: July 18, 5-7 pm

