For children,by children

Nikhil Jayakrishnan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Splendid Stories for Children” might sound like another compilation of children’s stories until you realise these stories were penned by children. Eleven students, aged between ten and fourteen, of the advanced English language courses at Bloomsbridge academy, (Aprameyan Srinivasa Raghavan, Dhanya CJ, Elijah, Jaswant Pranav A, Judan Majo Peiries, Laura Machado F, Pranav Vikram G, Samyeuktha J, Tharun J P, Vinay Pradyun P A, Vineeth Sanjay) were given the privilege of having their work published.

Grooming the right talent

Priya Victoria, founder, Bloomsbridge, hit upon the idea to publish her students’ works when she noticed that her advanced level students, having been trained in various Creative Writing techniques and styles, had an innate flair for expression through words.

“I initially began training them in short story writing when I noticed something unusual; these children were coming up with stories that were very layered and had a lot of detail, so I felt they had to be published to a wider readership,” she said. All through the writing process, Priya’s guidance was constant.

Through personal sitting sessions, she trained the chosen students on such skills as plot and character development, ideation, and grammar and punctuation. “Each story went into 2500-3000 words and tackles mature topics like adoption and impact of social media, an unusual accomplishment for children of that age,” she remarked.. “Splendid Stories for Children” is available for purchase through the Bloomsbridge website www.bloomsbridge.in

YOUNG AUTHORS SPEAK

Being a co-author of the book ‘Splendid Stores for Children’’ has been a wonderful journey. I feel privileged to have enrolled myself into Bloomsbridge Academy. The time I spent online with Rosarene Priya Rodrigo madam was helpful. I learnt the language through music, theatre and book review sessions. From being a bathroom singer, I have now turned into a smule singer. I realise it has helped me pronounce words better. I learnt the language through expressions and emotions. Today I’m confident, I can speak, write and sing. I want to continue to write and keep inspiring many others.”

J Samyeuktha, Class 8C, Dav girls senior secondary school gopalapuram

Writing a story was a wonderful experience; so many incoherent thoughts rush to your mind when you want to write a story. To slow down the mind, develop a storyline and introduce characters into it can be a challenge. The biggest challenge is to let the reader develop an image of each character and travel with them. The art of story writing helped me organise myself and envision how the future would shape up. I thank Priya Ma’am for accompanying me through this memorable journey. I recommend everyone to write a story and be expressive. Aprameyan Srinivasa Raghavan, Grade 10, Chettinad Harishree Vidyalayam

I initially thought writing a story would be a piece of cake. But once I started, I came to know the challenges. But Priya ma’am guided us through many many sessions and here we stand, as authors. I was very happy when the book was launched, and my happiness knew no bounds when I was honoured on my school on stage. I’m extremely grateful to Priya ma’am for all her efforts, and to my school principal and teachers for appreciating and motivating me.

Vinay Pradyun P A, Grade 8, Thiruthangal Nadar Vidyalaya

Becoming an author is no big deal,’ this was me before joining Bloomsbridge. In the beginning, I thought it was tough but I enjoyed the process of creating my own story and characters. I could tap into my imagination and create my little world. Modern technology amazes and mesmerises teenagers with its wonders. Through this story I want teenagers to be aware of the safety measures present in technology and protect themselves. Thank you Bloomsbridge, for giving me this opportunity.”

Judan Majo Peiries, Std IX, Don Bosco Hr. Sec. Sc hool Egmore

