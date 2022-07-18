Pokémon on the go: Making outdoor walk fun since 2016

Anusha Ganapathi By

CHENNAI: An occupational risk of enjoying a good outdoor walk but refusing to use my phone is that it’s taken me an awfully long time to understand how “Pokémon Go” works. But I can no longer delay telling you what’s been happening with this augmented-reality game that recently turned six. The game is almost unrecognisable since I last played it in 2016. The only thing that has not changed much is the action of swiping on a Pokéball to catch Pokémon. If you, like me, decide to restart playing the game now — this article will attempt to catch you up.

Pokémon Go almost stealthily shifted from a game that encouraged us to walk in the big outdoors, to a game that introduced the ability to play with a fun community. As a first in its transition, in 2017, Raid Battles were introduced. This feature allowed for multiple players to team up together to defeat a giant Pokémon that spawns in a location. In 2018, Pokémon Go allowed us to have friends on the app. This was an important update because having friends brought in trading and gifting. Friends could now engage in trainer battles (PvP), and there are special benefits of participating in Raid Battles with friends.

Through the Research features introduced, players now had objectives to complete. This provided the platform for the game to bring in interesting events. 2019 introduced Team GO Rocket, a villainous team determined to exploit Pokémon. They would encroach on Pokéstops, and players would have to defeat and purify the Shadow Pokémon to regain control of the stops. All these are fun, but 2020 brought in my personal favourite feature – Adventure Sync. If the player provided permissions for it, the app would track and earn benefits (like hatching eggs) based on the walking distance.

Of course, this is not to mention the annual Go Fest Niantic organises. While the fest was initially region restricted, it is now celebrated across the globe, with the recent fest-providing opportunities to capture Mythical Pokémon and explore an interesting storyline involving Ultra Wormholes that emerged in the sky. There are also regular scheduled monthly community day events, encouraging player meet-ups in several cities in India. Phew. That’s six years of almost everything important. Now that you’re all caught up on the updated Go Vocabulary, get that app reinstalled, and start walking. It seems daunting, but I promise, a week of play is all it takes for you to be battle-ready!

