Chennai: Triplicane Urban Co-Operative Society plans to sell five kg cylinders in ration shops

Small commercial LPG cylinders could soon be available at fair price shops run by Triplicane Urban Co-Operative Society (TUCS), the country’s first consumer cooperative.

LPG Cylinder

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

The department of cooperation is awaiting NOC from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services department for launching the service. TUCS, which came into existence in 1904, runs 253 fair-price shops in the city which supplies commodities under the public distribution system.

It also runs 12 gas agencies of IOCL, two petrol bunks, five self-service departmental stores, five kerosene bunks, 10 pharmacies and five farm fresh vegetable outlets. About 3.03 lakh ration cards are being served by TUCS-run PDS shops in the city.

TUCS outlets sell groceries and vegetable at subsidised price to consumers and also supplies groceries, vegetables and LPG cylinders to Amma Canteens.

An official from IOCL said, the five-kg commercial cylinder can be sold at retail stores or shops. "TUCS already has LPG distributor licence. Hence, they can sell the cylinders from ration shops or any other outlets owned by them without any pact from IOCL," he said.

A few years ago, petroleum companies launched five-kg cylinder to cater to migrants, who could not get domestic cylinders for want of proof of address. The cylinders also became a big hit among small vendors, mobile carts and others. A first-time buyer has to make a security deposit.

However, refilling can be done by showing proof of identity. The average price of a gas cylinder ranges between Rs 610 to Rs 625.

